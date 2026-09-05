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Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has revealed that he has made clear to Aston Villa loanee Tommi O’Reilly the movement he is looking to see from him on the pitch.

The Aston Villa academy graduate he has spent much of his career away from Villa Park on loan, representing Real Union, Shrewsbury Town, MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra.

O’Reilly was the subject of transfer market interest this summer as well with multiple clubs keen on him.

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The Englishman was ‘expected to have talks’ with Oxford United and Portsmouth back in April, but nothing materialised from it.

O’Reilly was in talks with Notts County to join the club on loan, and looked set to join the League One outfit, but Doncaster Rovers hijacked the deal and he joined them on a season-long loan.

O’Reilly will want to make sure he gets regular first team football at the Club Doncaster Sports Village over the course of the campaign.

Doncaster boss McCann revealed that he held a positive meeting with O’Reilly, having discussed the specific movements he wants the winger to add to his game.

Loan at Real Union Shrewsbury Town MK Dons Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Tommi O’Reilly’s loan spells

The Irish manager stressed that O’Reilly, Jordan Thomas, Leon Ayinde and Owen Bailey all need to improve their movement, believing that doing so will make them more beneficial to Doncaster’s attacking play.

Speaking to Doncaster Rovers’ club media (1:22), he said: “Had a good meeting with Tommi – I have spoken to all the wide forwards – but I spoke to Tommi this morning about the movements that we are looking for him to make.

“Because we need to get those movements in his game, Jordan’s game, Leon’s game, and Bailey’s game, then they will be more beneficial for us.

“They will be more effective; they will create more, score more.”

O’Reilly clocked 62 minutes on Saturday in League One as Doncaster were on the end of a 3-2 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Doncaster have had a challenging start to the new League One campaign and are now without a win in five games, leaving them sitting inside the drop zone.

Aston Villa will keep a keen eye on his progress, with a potential sale of O’Reilly perhaps possible somewhere down the line.