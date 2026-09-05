Luke Walker/Getty Images

Brighton defender Luka Vuskovic now knows all about English football after coming up against Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the view of former Premier League defender Scott Minto.

Calvert-Lewin was picked to lead the line for Leeds at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, supported by Switzerland international Noah Okafor.

Leeds had the better of the first half at the Amex and took the lead through Jayden Bogle in just the 15th minute, before then being pegged back in the second half as Brighton came on strong, with Vuskovic grabbing the equaliser in the 71st minute.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

It ended all square at 1-1, continuing Leeds’ strong start to the campaign under Daniel Farke.

Calvert-Lewin hit 14 goals in the Premier League for Leeds last season and Brighton new boy Vuskovic had to come up against him.

Vuskovic spent last term on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at German side Hamburg and his performances caused Brighton to fork out big money to take him away from N17.

He had a tough time dealing with Calvert-Lewin on Saturday afternoon and Minto thinks it was a welcome to English football moment for Vuskovic.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The former Premier League defender said on talkSPORT (5th September, 17:10): “Vuskovic, let me tell you, he knows what it’s like to play English football now and certainly to come up against a good old-fashioned English centre-forward in Dominic Calvert-Lewin.”

Leeds decided not to bring in another striker during the summer transfer window, despite calls for the club to do so.

Farke will need to bank on Calvert-Lewin staying fit, at least until the January transfer window, with Lukas Nmecha his only backup.

Leeds let Joel Piroe go to West Ham United on loan with a conditional obligation to buy, sending another striker out through the Elland Road exit door.

Piroe scored 19 goals for Leeds in their Championship winning season and West Ham are hoping he can power them out of the division too.