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Fixture: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Nottingham Forest for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter at the City Ground.

Both clubs struggled last season when a campaign pushing for a spot in Europe had been widely expected and both made a host of managerial changes as a result.

De Zerbi has been majorly backed in the transfer market, but the process has not all been smooth, with missing out on Cody Gakpo a blow, while of late there Richarlison’s future has been a talking point.

Trabzonspor had been trying to sign Richarlison just days ago, but with no acceptable deal proposed he has stayed put.

He has now not been included in Tottenham’s Premier League squad and there may be a chance he could move to Saudi Arabia, where the window is open until Sunday.

Tottenham are without Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons.

James Maddison and Savio though have recovered from their respective options to put themselves at the disposal of De Zerbi.

Spurs’ last visit to the City Ground ended in a 3-0 defeat, while Forest also beat them 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last term.

De Zerbi picks Antonin Kinsky in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Nottingham Forest today, while in defence he goes with a four of Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Spurs go with Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and Sandro Tonali, while Savio and Mathys Tel support Omar Marmoush.

If De Zerbi needs to make changes to his Tottenham lineup vs Nottingham Forest within the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Kinsky, Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Ugodie, Tonali, Gallagher, Bentancur, Tel, Savio, Marmoush

Substitutes: Dubravka, Robertson, Senesi, Gray, Bergvall, Fernandes, Solanke, Kudus, Mudryk