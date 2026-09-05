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Leeds United out-on-loan goalkeeper Lucas Perri made a mistake in Torino’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina as a shot appeared to slip under his hands and hit the back of the net.

Torino recently signed Perri on a season-long loan deal from Leeds, including an option to keep him permanently next summer.

Leeds will be hoping Perri does enough in Italy to cause Torino to want to sign him, but his start for the Serie A side has not been the best.

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He started between the sticks on Saturday for Torino’s visit to take on Fiorentina, who brought on another Leeds loanee, Willy Gnonto, on off the bench at half time.

In the 48th minute, a hopeful shot from outside the box by Fiorentina’s Mateo Pellegrino appeared to slip beneath Perri’s hands as he dived.

Luckily for the Leeds loan star, Torino were able to level matters in the 74th minute before then scoring the winner eight minutes later through Che Adams.

Perri was backed as Torino’s number 1 in the run-up to the match, with the Italian side looking for an experienced option in goal.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Brazilian was signed as Leeds’ number 1 last summer, but eventually lost his spot in the side to Karl Darlow.

Daniel Farke then looked to bring in a new number 1 this summer and the Whites forked out a big fee to land James Trafford.

Trafford has had a bright start at Leeds, conceding twice in the Whites’ opening three games and showing real authority in goal.

Perri will be keen to do all he can to convince Torino to trigger the clause and more howlers will need to be avoided.

Torino are next due for a high profile clash as they prepare to play host to giants Roma in Serie A next time out.