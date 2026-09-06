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Everton looked at a late move for Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham on deadline day, when Folarin Balogun’s move was falling apart, but the Villa man did not want to move.

The Toffees had a moderately successful summer transfer window, adding with the signings of Hayden Hackney, Christian Norgaard and Ainsley Maitland-Niles standing out, while Jack Grealish also returned.

David Moyes thought he had a striker in through the door to replace Beto, who joined Fiorentina, in the shape of Monaco’s Balogun.

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He failed his medical though, leaving Everton trying to negotiate a lower price and looking at alternatives.

Eventually, though a lower price deal was struck with Monaco, Balogun decided he did not want to move to the Hill Dickinson and the deal collapsed.

Everton made a £10m loan offer for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, but the Red Devils blocked the exit due to concerns about a lack of cover.

Now it has emerged that Everton also tried for Aston Villa’s Abraham as a Balogun alternative, but the Villa striker did not want to move and is keen to fight for his spot under Unai Emery.

Non-UK star Country Thierno Barry France Mark Travers Ireland Jake O’Brien Ireland Vitaliy Mykolenko Ukraine Merlin Rohl Germany Christian Norgaard Denmark Charly Alcaraz Argentina Non-UK players in Everton squad

Journalist Nick Mashiter wrote on the BBC: “The fact Abraham had another route out on deadline day, to Everton who were left scrambling when their £40m deal for Monaco’s Folarin Balogun hung in the balance, and decided to stay speaks volumes for his character and determination.”

Abraham faces playing second fiddle to Nicolas Jackson at Villa Park and was brought on off the bench with just five minutes left, to replace Jackson, in Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw at Hull City on Saturday.

Last term, Abraham made 12 Premier League appearances, but was included in the starting eleven in only two games and scored two goals.

Everton had Thierno Barry leading the line in their 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday and Moyes will be crossing his fingers that the Frenchman can have an injury free campaign.

Moyes will now need to wait until the January transfer window to sign another striker and it remains to be seen if Abraham’s stance on a move away from Aston Villa is still the same when it opens.