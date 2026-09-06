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Clermont Foot director of football Karim Fradin has praised new signing Luis Semedo following his move from Sunderland, highlighting the striker’s good eye for goal as one of his key qualities.

The 23-year-old striker joined the Black Cats in 2023, signing a five-year contract after arriving as a free agent from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Semedo earned praise from a team-mate during his first season at Sunderland, with his physical presence and eye for goal quickly marking him out as a promising target man.

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However, he subsequently spent two consecutive seasons out on loan, first with Juventus youth side before moving back to Portugal with Moreirense.

Last season, the Portuguese striker made 21 appearances for Moreirense and found the back of the net three times.

This summer, Semedo brought his Sunderland chapter to a close by moving to Clermont, where he has signed a three-year deal with the Ligue 2 side.

Fradin noted that Semedo’s move to the Lancers is centred on the striker continuing to make strides in his progress and development.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

He highlighted the 23-year-old’s attacking qualities, particularly his very good ‘eye for goal’, while acknowledging that the Portuguese forward still has significant room to develop.

The 54-year-old added that Clermont are convinced Semedo can make his mark on the team while continuing to grow in France.

Fradin said on the club’s official website: “Luis joins us for the next three seasons with the ambition of continuing his progress and development.

“He’s a player with excellent attacking qualities, particularly a very good eye for goal.

“He still has significant room for improvement, and we’re convinced he can contribute to the team while continuing to grow with Clermont Foot 63.”

Semedo departs having made just 24 appearances for Sunderland, without registering a single goal contribution.

It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will be given cause to regret his departure in the future.

Semedo has yet to make his debut for Clermont in France’s Ligue 2 and it remains to be seen if he does so this coming Friday when they play host to Boulogne.