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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is eager to see Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade make a Zlatan Ibrahimovic level impact in Serie A with Juventus.

Woltemade completed his season-long loan move to Turin on summer deadline day, with Juventus offering him the opportunity to rediscover the form from Germany that he did not show at St James’ Park.

A Bundesliga club also attempted to lure him back to Germany, although the Bianconeri managed to move ahead of that threat and secure his arrival on a straight loan.

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The 24-year-old endured a frustrating second half to his debut campaign on Tyneside, which prompted him to seek a fresh start, even though the Magpies now have a German boss in Matthias Jaissle.

A former Germany youth coach who previously worked with Woltemade recently offered his backing to the striker to thrive with Juventus.

Now, his team-mate in Turin, Vicario, who is likewise spending the season on loan, has stressed that Woltemade possesses the physical attributes to make a significant impact in Serie A, with his height having meant some have seen shades of Ibrahimovic.

Vicario also underlined Woltemade’s technical qualities, highlighting his aerial ability and capacity to link play, while saying the Juventus squad have already found the German to be a good character.

Club played for Werder Bremen Elversberg Stuttgart Newcastle United Juventus Clubs Nick Woltemade has played for

Vicario told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport when asked his thoughts on whether Woltemade could make an Ibrahimovic-like impact in Serie A: “We hope so; his physical attributes are clear for all to see.

“But Nick is also very technical, good with his head, and at linking up play.

“We’ve only just met him, he’s a good lad.”

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Woltemade’s calibre back in June, offering glowing praise for the striker.

Meanwhile, Vicario has already made his presence felt with the Bianconeri, keeping two clean sheets across their opening two league games, and will now look to carry that momentum forward.

Unlike Woltemade’s arrangement, Vicario’s loan includes an option to buy that could be triggered if he does well.

The custodian would certainly relish seeing that option come into play, having already revealed that Juventus are his dream club.