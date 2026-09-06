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Fiorentina boss Fabio Grosso is at big risk of being sacked, with La Viola potentially turning to former Tottenham Hotspur manager flop Igor Tudor to take over at the club that signed Willy Gnonto from Leeds United this summer.

Ex-Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici worked his magic in the transfer market over the summer to hand Fiorentina a number of eye-catching additions.

Winger Gnonto arrived from Leeds on an initial loan with an option to buy, with the Whites star admitting huge excitement at getting to play in Serie A for the first time in his career.

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Defender Radu Dragusin was snapped up from Paratici’s former club Tottenham, again initially on loan, though there is an obligation to buy the Romanian if certain conditions are met, which Spurs will be hoping happens.

Exciting attacker Alieu Njie joined from Torino, again initially on loan, while powerful midfielder Arthur Atta was a big money arrival from Udinese.

Fiorentina though have lost their first three Serie A games on the bounce, being beaten 4-0 by Roma, 3-0 by Frosinone and, on Saturday, 2-1 by Torino.

Now Grosso’s position is under the microscope and Gnonto and Dragusin could witness an early managerial change at their new club.

Loanee From Radu Dragusin Tottenham Hotspur Joao Mario Juventus Alex Jimenez Bournemouth Pedro Goncalves Sporting Lisbon Willy Gnonto Leeds United Franco Mastantuono Real Madrid Fiorentina’s loan stars

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Fiorentina’s management met on Sunday to discuss the situation and Grosso’s position.

The boss is rated to be ‘in serious danger’ of being sacked by La Viola, with potential replacements already appearing on the horizon.

Tudor, who had a disastrous stint in charge of Tottenham last term, is an option under consideration.

He took charge of just seven games as Tottenham boss, winning one.

The Croatian is viewed as a fire-fighter in Serie A, already having taken over sides in difficult situations before.

Another potential appointment is Raffaele Palladino.

It is suggested that relations between Grosso and Paratici are ‘far from ideal’ and the pair are ‘not on the same page’.

Fiorentina are next due to travel to Venezia in Serie A on Friday evening.