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Millwall have been hailed for doing ‘very encouraging’ business by bringing back Romain Esse, in the view of former Championship striker Sam Parkin.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks with the Lions before Crystal Palace prised him away to Selhurst Park during last year’s winter window.

The Eagles invested £14.5m to secure the winger’s signature, harbouring high hopes for his development, but his spell in south London unfolded in almost entirely the opposite fashion.

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Esse struggled to establish himself as a meaningful part of Crystal Palace’s plans and then joined Coventry City on loan during the second half of last term.

Although he featured regularly with the Sky Blues, it did not buy him a spot in Pierre Sage’s plans and now Esse is back at Millwall, on loan.

Crystal Palace had hoped to move the winger on to Club Brugge, with discussions taking place between the clubs before the Belgian giants ultimately withdrew from the negotiations.

Millwall struck an agreement with Crystal Palace on deadline day to bring Esse back to the Den, securing his return on loan for the season.

Club Years Millwall 2022-2025 Crystal Palace 2025- Coventry City (loan) 2026 Millwall (loan) 2026- Romain Esse’s career history

Parkin believes Esse’s return to Millwall could prove timely, with the winger able to help fill the void if either of the club’s two wide players remain sidelined for an extended period.

The former striker also hailed getting Esse back as highly encouraging business for Millwall, pointing out that the Lions sold him and Femi Azeez for sizeable sums.

The former Championship striker said on What The EFL (27:37): “I did not mention Esse going back on loan to Millwall; that will certainly help them fill the void if the two wide players are sidelined for any longer.

“Great signing.

“They sold him and Azeez for big money, so to get Esse back on loan for this season is very encouraging business for Millwall.”

Crystal Palace will now hope Esse can rediscover his rhythm at the Den and build momentum through a sustained run of Championship appearances.

Esse started in Millwall’s 4-0 crushing of Bolton Wanderers in the Championship on Saturday, clocking 65 minutes at the Den.

Alex Neil’s men are next set to play host to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.