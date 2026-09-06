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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been praised for stepping out of his comfort zone by moving to Juventus on loan, with the move also dubbed ‘interesting’.

The 23-year-old fell out of favour in north London following the big-money arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s N17 rebuild.

As a result, Spurs made the Senegalese available on the summer market, a decision that did not sit well with the midfielder, who deleted references to the club from his social media.

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There was keen interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray in signing Sarr, while there was also Premier League interest from Nottingham Forest and Everton.

It was though Juventus who accelerated to make sure they did a deal and Sarr was taken to Turin on an initial loan.

Sarr’s move to the Bianconeri is a season-long loan, with the deal able to be automatically made permanent if he features in more than 50 per cent of the Italian side’s games, with a €27m fee then due.

Juventus have paid a loan fee of €3m to Tottenham in order to have Sarr for the season.

Club County Metz France Tottenham Hotspur England Juventus Italy Clubs Pape Matar Sarr has played for

Sarr has been on the books at Tottenham since 2021, switching very early in his career from his boyhood side Metz in France.

As such, Sarr’s move has been praised by Senegalese journalist Nafy Amar Fall, who believes it represents him stepping outside his comfort zone.

And Fall also believes that the move as a whole is a hugely interesting one for Sarr.

Fall told Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “The surprising thing about this transfer is, above all, the destination.

“I think few would have bet on Pape Matar Sarr leaving the Premier League.

“And yet, it happened!

“I think that’s precisely what makes it all so interesting.

“He’s stepping out of his comfort zone to discover a different league, with different demands, a different football culture and new challenges.”

Sarr will be keen to make his mark in Turin and demonstrate that Tottenham’s decision to force his departure from N17 was ultimately the wrong call.

The Senegalese will have some familiar faces at Juventus, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario likewise spending this season on a temporary move from north London, while Randal Kolo Muani is another familiar figure after spending last term on loan at Spurs.

Vicario revealed that playing in Juventus colours was always a dream for him and made an impressive start to life in Turin, keeping consecutive clean sheets across his opening two appearances.

Whether Sarr will do enough for the obligation to buy to be triggered remains to be seen and he could potentially be back at Tottenham next summer.