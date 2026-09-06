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Tottenham Hotspur talent Damola Ajayi, who has joined League Two side Barnet on a season-long loan, has been praised by manager Dean Brennan for his versatility, with the boss highlighting his development at an excellent academy.

Ajayi joined the Tottenham academy in 2022 and has been learning his trade within the youth ranks as he aims for an eventual pathway into the first team.

Following his impressive performances for the Under-18s team, Ajayi signed his first professional contract with Tottenham in 2024.

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The 20-year-old has been sent on multiple loan spells by Tottenham to further develop and this summer is no different.

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Bromley, where he played his part in helping the club secure promotion to League One.

Ajayi completed another temporary move to League Two side Barnet on deadline day.

Barnet manager Brennan is a fan of Ajayi’s qualities, highlighting the Spurs loanee’s pace, energy and versatility as key attributes.

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He highlighted the winger’s development at an ‘excellent academy’ at Tottenham, while pointing to the experience he has already gained in League Two.

The Barnet boss expressed his belief that there is more to come from the 20-year-old, while also revealing his delight that Ajayi has chosen the club as the next step in his career.

Speaking to Barnet FC’s official website, Brennan said: “Damola is a really exciting young player who gives us pace, energy and versatility at the top end of the pitch.

“He has been developed within an excellent academy at Tottenham and has already gained valuable experience in the EFL.

“We believe there is a lot more to come from him and we are delighted that he has chosen Barnet for the next stage of his career.”

Ajayi will hope that he can feature regularly for the League Two outfit and display strong performances to catch Roberto De Zerbi’s eye.

He was an unused substitute on Saturday when Barnet drew 3-3 away at Chesterfield.

Another young talent Tottenham loaned out before the transfer window closed was Kota Takai, who revealed that there was a clear footballing reason behind choosing Belgian side Sint-Truiden.