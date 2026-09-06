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Leeds United’s football in the Premier League did not suit Willy Gnonto’s strengths, while the level compared to the Championship was also a step up, a journalist has claimed when asked why the Italian could make no impact in the top flight.

The 22-year-old arrived at Fiorentina on deadline day on a season-long loan, with La Viola also holding an option to make the move permanent if Gnonto impresses during what is his first spell in Serie A.

The Italian had seen his standing diminish under Daniel Farke, ultimately prompting him to pursue a fresh chapter in his career, even though his time at Leeds is far from officially over.

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The winger quickly voiced his excitement about joining Fiorentina when he touched down in Italy.

The 2024/25 campaign proved the most productive of Gnonto’s career, with the Italian playing an important role in Leeds’ promotion from the Championship while registering 15 goal involvements.

There have been questions over why Gnonto was not able to make his presence felt in the Premier League with Leeds, seeing his game time suffer.

Journalist Tom Collomosse feels that Leeds’ football in the top flight did not suit Gnonto’s strengths, as he needs to play for a team that dominate the ball.

Collomosse also pointed to the contrasting demands of the Premier League, where the Whites were forced to spend more time without possession and fight for results, compared to the level of the Championship.

Loanee From Radu Dragusin Tottenham Hotspur Joao Mario Juventus Alex Jimenez Bournemouth Pedro Goncalves Sporting Lisbon Willy Gnonto Leeds United Franco Mastantuono Real Madrid Fiorentina’s loan stars

Collomosse, asked why Gnonto did better in the Championship, told Italian outlet Firenze Viola: “Simply because the level is lower than in the Premier League.

“In the Championship, he played for a team that dominated matches, always attacking with the ball that came to them well.

“He certainly had opportunities to do well, while in the Premier League, Leeds have to struggle and play more without the ball.

“It’s not the football best suited to Gnonto and that’s also why he struggled.”

Following Gnonto’s departure, Farke revealed that it was not an easy decision to make, but one he ultimately deemed necessary.

Leeds moved swiftly to fill the void left by Gnonto, bringing in Jean-Matteo Bahoya on a loan deal that includes an option to buy, from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Adam Pope hailed Bahoya’s signing as a smart piece of business from the Whites.

Farke, however, has already cautioned that the Frenchman will require time to settle and develop at Elland Road.