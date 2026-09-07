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Bolton Wanderers defender Chris Forino-Joseph has pointed to the Championship clash against West Ham United as a chance to swiftly respond to their recent setbacks.

After a nightmare start to the season, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have managed to string together back-to-back victories, offering signs that they are beginning to turn their fortunes around.

The Hammers first overcame Wolves 4-2 in midweek before dispatching Derby County 3-0 at the weekend, completing consecutive victories at the London Stadium.

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Against the Rams, Leeds United loanee Joel Piroe struck his second goal in West Ham colours, having arrived during the summer window as a signing strongly desired by Nuno.

The Dutchman also recently revealed that several interested clubs withdrew from the race for his signature after being deterred by Leeds’ valuation, which ultimately fell within the east London outfit’s reach.

West Ham now sit eighth with eight points, with their next assignment coming against Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Ahead of the clash, Forino-Joseph stressed the importance of responding quickly following Bolton’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Millwall at the weekend, with the Trotters facing West Ham within 72 hours and an immediate opportunity to put the disappointment behind them.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

He also highlighted West Ham’s quality, backing them to be among the leading sides by the end of the season and potentially go all the way.

Forino-Joseph said on Wanderers TV (1:29): “I think it’s a positive thing, we’ve got a whole week, until next Saturday to go and put things right.

“Because we’ve got 72 hours, whatever it is, to go against West Ham in our gaff and I make something happen, because, yes, that is, you want to dust yourself off as soon as possible from this horrible feeling.”

The 26-year-old also recognised West Ham’s standing in the Championship: “West Ham will be up there, no doubt, at the end of the season, if they’re not going to win the whole thing.”

The Trotters are coming off a third successive defeat and will be desperate to arrest their slide against West Ham, while the Hammers will look to capitalise on Bolton’s difficult spell.

Wanderers currently sit 21st in the Championship table, and unless they can reverse their early-season slide, the prospect of being dragged into a relegation battle will become an increasing concern.

Meanwhile, following the Bolton clash, West Ham’s next home assignment comes on Friday night against Wrexham.