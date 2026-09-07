George Wood/Getty Images

Luton Town boss Jack Wilshere has admitted he is crossing his fingers that the injury suffered by Newcastle United loanee Harrison Ashby is not too bad.

The Milton Keynes-born right-back began his career at Chelsea, then, at the age of nine, he was snapped up by West Ham United.

In 2023, Newcastle United signed the 24-year-old on a long-term contract, but he has been unable to cement his place in the first team.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Last term, Ashby was sent out on loan to Bradford City, and former EFL star Sam Parkin praised him for his performance against Wycombe Wanderers.

In the current campaign, the Magpies shipped Ashby out on loan once again, this time to League One club Luton Town.

At the weekend, Ashby was forced off early on in Luton’s clash against Leyton Orient, which ended 1-1.

Wilshere admits that the Newcastle loanee was holding his groin and is just hoping there is no long-term layoff, given the level of performance he produced last week against Stockport County.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Wilshere said to Luton Town’s official site (2:39): “I don’t know [how Ashby is]; I didn’t actually see it – someone told me straight away he was holding his groin.

“Let’s hope it is not too bad because the other night [against Stockport] he was excellent and he earned his place in the team again.

“So, let us hope it’s not too bad.”

Ashby has made seven appearances in all competitions so far, but has only started three matches, and he is yet to register a goal contribution.

The Hatters missed the playoffs last season by just one point, finishing seventh in the league, and will want to make a stronger push this term.

Newcastle will also keep an eye on Ashby’s performances at Luton, as the club will need to make a decision on his future, as he has entered the final year of his contract, but it looks likely that a free transfer exit looms.