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Liverpool new boy Lucca Brughmans is staying tight-lipped about the Reds’ plans regarding him in the future, but admitted that he wants to be their first-choice goalkeeper.

The Reds were active in the market and their transfer businesses was mainly focused on adding more firepower in their attack and solidifying their centre-back options in the form of Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo, who joined on loan with the club having an option to make it permanent in the summer.

During the dying days of the window Liverpool decided to add to their goalkeeper department by signing Brughmans from Genk and paid €35m to secure his signature.

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However, they immediately loaned the 18-year-old back to Genk for the rest of the season to help get regular minutes, which will help in his development.

At the weekend, Genk took on Belgian giants Anderlecht and the Liverpool loanee helped Jess Thorup’s side keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw and won the man of the match award.

Brughmans remained coy on Liverpool’s plan regarding him and stressed that his goal is to grab the number 1 spot in Andoni Iraola’s starting lineup.

The Belgian goalkeeper admitted that he still has a lot of areas to improve and believes that Genk are the right team for him to stay and develop.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“I cannot, of course, reveal Liverpool’s full plans for me here”, Brughmans is quoted as saying by Belgian daily HLN.

“The aim is certainly to become the first-choice goalkeeper there in the long run.

“I will do everything I can to make that happen.

“I still have some progress to make, and I am glad I can do that at Genk.”

Sunday’s game was his first match after joining Liverpool and the goalkeeper insisted that despite his move to the English giants, nothing felt no change in atmosphere at Genk.

“Because I know how they view me at Genk, and that has not changed”, he added.

“I am still the same person to everyone at the club, and I really appreciate that.

“So I have not really noticed any of it.”

Brughmans came through PSV Eindhoven’s youth set-up before joining Genk in the summer of 2022 and he made his debut last season during the Jupiler Pro League European playoffs.

His performances caught the attention of the Liverpool hierarchy and they decided to secure the signature.

Now the 18-year-old will be determined to keep developing with the Belgian outfit and impress with his performances to get in Iraola’s plans for next season.