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Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 9th September, 20:00 UK time

Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with a spot in the next round of the EFL Cup on the line.

Leeds United’s second season back in the top-flight has started on a positive note. Three league games into the season, they are still unbeaten in the league and have overcome an established Premier League outfit such as Nottingham Forest to make their way to the third round of the EFL Cup.

Despite a positive start, Leeds kept strengthening until the end of the window and signed Melvin Bard and Jean-Matteo Bahoya on deadline day. Both players arrived to provide Daniel Farke with the cover that he needs to carry on throughout the season and their qualities have been highlighted to the fans by commentator Adam Pope, who has dubbed Bahoya’s signing as a shrewd piece of business.

The duo’s formal introduction into the Whites set-up could happen on Wednesday night amidst the German manager’s attempts to rotate his squad to keep with the requirements of the Premier League.

In front of them are Chelsea, a team that have also looked like a breath of fresh air under new manager Xabi Alonso. They have been scoring goals for fun and were unlucky to have lost the match against champions Arsenal on Sunday. The Londoners possess a lethal edge going forward and look like scoring every time they go out to attack.

However, as a team known for their extravagance in the transfer market, the Pensioners oddly find themselves short of options in midfield, with skipper Reece James and Malo Gusto both having to fill in.

Alonso is sure to remember just how Jose Mourinho used the EFL Cup as the springboard for his successful era at Chelsea and a piece of silverware will not be underestimated by the Spaniard.

For Farke, it is a question of how seriously he wants to treat the tie, with a good run in the FA Cup boosting Leeds last term and the German aware of what it can do for morale. There is no doubt though the Premier League remains Farke’s firm focus.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Leeds United Penders Trafford Gusto Justin Achempong Muharemovic Colwill Bijol Chavarria Elvedi James Bard Barco Ampadu Estevao Tanaka Palmer Longstaff Rogers Aaronson Welbeck Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Chelsea: LWWLW

Leeds United: DDWLW

Key Men

Chelsea

Chelsea have been playing all-out attacking football this season, proof of which are the two goals they have scored within the opening four minutes in two of their last three Premier League games.

To execute their style of play, Alonso has depended largely on the two men playing just behind the lone striker. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are both star players in their own rights. They have shown over the last few seasons what they are capable of.

They possess most of the necessary skills to penetrate into the opposition box and by cutting through the last line of defence, either score or set-up goals.

There is absolutely no reason why they cannot do the same once again against Daniel Farke’s team. Even if they fail to make goal contributions, their presence on the pitch can cause panic among the three central defenders and the two full-backs.

Leeds United

The travelling Leeds United fans will be eager to see the new deadline day faces if possible. While they will still be ruing the club’s inability to get hold of one Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk for whom they did everything to sign, there was still a feel-good factor in the window.

Farke can give Jean-Matteo Bahoya a chance to impress his new set of fans, possibly throwing him on in the second half when Chelsea tire. In a more advanced role with the two full-backs to support him, the 21-year-old can prove to be effective. He cannot just deliver the crosses needed but also break into the 18-yard box to slot it home from left side of the penalty area.

Yet another of Leeds United’s deadline day signing, Melvin Bard could also be tried out. For now he is only a back-up to Gabriel Gudmundsson and needs to take what chances he gets. With years of experience under his belt, Bard can become the heartbeat of any team.

Against a strong attack-minded Chelsea team, his skills in defending could prove to be more important than attack.

Result Competition Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United FA Cup Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Chelsea, given all their strength, will definitely go into the match as strong favourites. However, the tie still has to be won by the eleven players on the pitch by fighting the opposing eleven.

Farke has made name for himself for being a manager who adapts to the needs of the game. He showed that last season and even at this early stage of the season, he has done that again.

What tricks Farke has up his sleeve to try to frustrate Chelsea remains to be seen, but Leeds will start as underdogs, which the German may well appreciate.

It is just possible that Leeds can keep things tight with their three-match defence, however they will still need to score and ultimately, Chelsea look to have more firepower, which can tell late on.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Chelsea vs Leeds United in the EFL Cup will be shown live in the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event channel with the kick-off from 20:00 UK time.