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Falkirk boss John McGlynn has hailed Derby County loanee Owen Eames as a ‘buzz bomb’ following the midfielder’s debut for the Bairns.

The 19-year-old progressed through the Rams’ academy before making his senior bow in January, coming off the bench against Leeds United in the FA Cup.

Eames went on to make four further senior appearances before the end of the campaign, all of which came from the bench for John Eustace’s side.

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Derby reshaped their midfield during the summer window, with Alex Mowatt arriving, while the club also signed David Ozoh and Bobby Clark, which further underlined the youngster’s need for regular first-team football away from Pride Park.

Falkirk consequently secured Eames on a season-long loan, giving him the opportunity to accumulate valuable senior minutes while taking on his first challenge outside England.

Eames made his first appearance for the Bairns in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United, earning a starting berth for his debut.

McGlynn was impressed by Eames’ debut, particularly the youngster’s willingness to cut inside from the left and his early attempt that tested the goalkeeper.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Falkirk boss also praised Eames’ dynamism and relentless energy, pointing out that his display offered plenty of encouragement and left him thoroughly satisfied with what he saw.

McGlynn said on Falkirk TV (3:36): “Yes, I thought he was good.

“Cutting in from that left-hand side on his right foot, he had a great shot that forced an early save from it.

“He was lively; he is a little kind of buzz bomb.

“I think there were positive signs there and yes absolutely pleased with his performance.”

McGlynn also recently spoke highly of Eames as an ‘infectious type of boy’ and will now be looking for the teenager to build on his promising introduction with a succession of strong performances.

Eames’ progress will also be monitored closely by the Rams, who remain invested in the midfielder’s development during his spell in Scotland.

The youngster has three years remaining on his contract at Pride Park, leaving him with the opportunity to return to Derby next season and push for a more prominent role.

Meanwhile, Eustace’s side have endured a difficult start to their Championship campaign, with just one victory from their opening five matches leaving Derby down in 20th place in the table.