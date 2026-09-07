George Wood/Getty Images

Torino manager Ignazio Abate has praised his players for comforting Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri following his howler at the weekend.

Perri arrived at Elland Road from French outfit Lyon and started as Leeds’ number 1, before then losing his place between the sticks to Karl Darlow, putting him in line for a summer exit.

The 28-year-old managed to complete a loan move to Torino before the transfer window slams shut and is the Serie A side’s first choice, having been backed by Abate.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Torino secured a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Serie A last weekend, but Perri made a mistake and conceded a poor goal.

Abate shed light on Perri’s mistake and how his players reacted in the correct manner, which is the type of spirit the team need in his view.

The Torino boss said his side showed the essence of football, and the victory against Fiorentina will ease the pressure on the squad, which is exactly what is needed in the game.

Abate was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web: “After Perri’s mistake, the defenders embraced him.

Goalkeeper Age Lucas Perri 28 Diego Mascardi 19 Lapo Siviero 19 Franco Israel 26 Torino’s goalkeepers

“This is the essence of football and this is what I want: every coach has his own style, but this spirit is needed.

“This win takes some of the pressure off us and you need that in football.”

Since his arrival, Perri has made two appearances in all competitions for Torino and will be looking to kick on quickly.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke wanted a different goalkeeper profile, and the club signed James Trafford, who has been impressed with the club’s desire to improve following his move from Manchester City.

Besides that, the Whites also signed custodian Michael Zetterer from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt to add more depth between the sticks.

Leeds will hope Perri could impress at Torino, as his move could become permanent due to the option to buy clause included in his loan deal.