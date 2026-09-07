Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina are bringing in Paolo Vanoli as their new boss, meaning a quick change of manager for Leeds United loan star Willy Gnonto.

Gnonto was looking at little regular game time under Daniel Farke at Leeds this season, with a summer exit always possible for the winger.

Farke admitted recently that it was emotional to sanction the exit of Gnonto, due to his popularity inside the dressing room.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The deal with Fiorentina contains an option to buy set at €15m, which means Gnonto may well have played his final game in a Leeds shirt.

La Viola made several changes to their squad during the course of the summer transfer window, and Gnonto was a target wanted by the club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici.

When he arrived, Fabio Grosso was in charge and Grosso soon handed him his Fiorentina debut.

Grosso though was quickly at risk of being sacked and now he has been shown the door, with Vanoli arriving as his successor.

Vanoli will take over from Grosso, who was recently sacked by the club, after being unable to win a single match in the last three Serie A encounters.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Gnonto made his Fiorentina debut last weekend, when he came off the bench at half-time in a 2-1 loss to Torino in Serie A.

The 25-year-old now has to quickly win over a new manager in the shape of Vanoli and will hope he is able to fit into the new coach’s plans.

How much Vanoli rates Gnonto will affect his game time and his chances of convincing Fiorentina to sign him permanently.

Gnonto has been a popular figure with the Leeds fans, amid his fully committed displays, and Vanoli will want to see the same.

Leeds United added to their attack with the signings of Harry Wilson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya, on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bahoya’s loan contains a conditional obligation to buy.