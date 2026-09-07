Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are set to be approached by Turkish giants Besiktas ‘once again’ for Nicolas Raskin when the January transfer window opens.

The 25-year-old Belgium international was once again the centre of transfer attention during the summer transfer window and Besiktas were keen to take him to Turkey this summer.

Rangers brought in a host of new faces in their midfield and it was suggested that they had agreed to a verbal deal with Besiktas to let him depart.

That was wide of the mark however, with the Gers not having accepted any offer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Talks continued, but Besiktas felt that Rangers were demanding a fee far above what the Raskin should command, which made the deal complicated for them.

Besiktas failed with a loan offer and a permanent bid offer, amid former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack defending the Ibrox outfit’s stance.

Now with the Turkish transfer window closed on Friday, Raskin has remained at Ibrox and he featured in Rangers’ game against Motherwell at the weekend.

However, Besiktas remain ardent admirers of Raskin’s talents and they are expected to return for his signature ‘once again’ during the winter transfer window, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rangers were largely expected to sell Raskin this summer and could well be willing to open the door in January if their asking price is met.

The 25-year-old has featured 151 times for Rangers in his career so far and has 13 goals and 23 assists to his name.

Besiktas were not the only club who were after his signature in the ongoing window with Italian duo Bologna, who made the Rangers star their concrete target and Atalanta had him on their wish list.

In Spain, Real Betis registered their interest in him and their manager, Manuel Pellegrini, gave his nod for a move for Raskin, but that did not materialise.

It remains to be seen whether Besiktas will face competition from other clubs in the pursuit of Raskin and whether McInnes will let him leave midway through the season if an offer comes for the Belgian.

Rangers have now registered three straight wins in the league after their win against Motherwell and McInnes has continued to rely on Raskin in midfield despite the arriaval of Vanja Dragojevic this summer.