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Belgian journalist Glenn Schrader believes that Sunderland loanee Simon Adingra is not a direct replacement for Mika Godts, but has insisted that Ajax will enjoy the winger if they can ‘restore his confidence’.

Adingra joined Sunderland from fellow Premier League club Brighton last summer, committing his future to the Black Cats on a five-year contract.

However, the Ivorian winger struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Regis Le Bris and was sent out on loan to Monaco for the second half of the season.

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The 24-year-old had been expected to leave the Stadium of Light outfit and attracted transfer market interest from West Ham United, but nothing materialised from it.

Eventually, Dutch giants Ajax secured Adingra on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Ajax will pay €3.8m for Adingra on loan, with the Eredivisie side also holding the option to make the move permanent for a further €16m should he impress in Amsterdam.

Belgian journalist Schrader stressed that Adingra and Godts are different types of players, making a direct comparison between the two difficult.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

He described Adingra as a pacey and physically strong winger who relies on his dribbling and athleticism, while viewing Godts as the more technically refined footballer who is more comfortable operating in tight spaces.

Schrader also pointed to the Ivorian’s explosiveness as an area where the Ivorian has the advantage, while also highlighting the winger’s ability to strike the ball well.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, he said: “They are two different types, after all. Adingra is more of a ‘Speedy Gonzales,’ who possesses a nice dribble and relies on his physical qualities.

“I consider Godts, on the other hand, a more refined footballer. He feels more comfortable in tight spaces.

“Adingra had more pure explosiveness and was a real concern for defenders, especially when there was space.

“In addition, he also had a pretty decent shot.”

The Belgian journalist further stressed that Ajax’s move for Adingra should not be viewed as a ‘pure gamble’, although he has acknowledged that there is still some uncertainty surrounding the transfer.

Schrader believes that Ajax could benefit greatly if they can restore his confidence and make the most of his qualities.

“I wouldn’t call Adingra a pure gamble.

“But it is a transfer surrounded by some uncertainty.

“Ajax is bringing in a player who has proven in Belgium that he can dominate a league and be one of the standout performers.

“If Ajax manages to restore his confidence and make good use of his qualities, then Ajax can still get a lot of enjoyment out of Adingra.”

The Black Cats will monitor Adingra’s performances at Ajax, with a potential sale depending on his displays with the Dutch side.

Another forward to leave the Stadium of Light this summer was Luis Semedo, who joined Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot, where the director of football has praised the player’s goalscoring ability.