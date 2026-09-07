Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Marseille had been looking to send Rangers flop Derek Cornelius to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq, but the move has fallen through at the last minute after the club opted to pursue another player.

The Canadian defender arrived at Ibrox last summer on loan after former manager Russell Martin pushed to bring him to Rangers.

The season, however, failed to unfold as Cornelius would have hoped, particularly following Martin’s dismissal and the arrival of Danny Rohl, despite the Canada international initially offering a positive assessment of the German tactician.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

A muscle injury further disrupted his campaign, restricting the 28-year-old to just 12 appearances across all competitions and 943 minutes of action.

There was little chance of Rangers keeping him and upon returning to Marseille, he appeared destined for an exit from the French side.

With two years still remaining on his contract, Serie A outfit Genoa emerged as a potential destination, although no deal materialised.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq then emerged with plans to bring the defender to the Middle East, but an extended stay in Marseille now appears increasingly likely.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

According to French journalist Adrien Pittore, a last-minute move to the Saudi side has collapsed after Al-Ettifaq opted to pursue Brazilian Pedro Henrique instead.

It is understood that Bruno Genesio does not see the 28-year-old as part of his plans, which has paved the way for his potential departure.

It remains to be seen whether Cornelius spends another season at Marseille under the Frenchman or whether a late move can still be salvaged for the Canadian defender.

Rangers, meanwhile, have already moved on, bringing in Ben Godfrey on loan and signing Olwethu Makhanya permanently from Philadelphia Union, with the latter already establishing himself as an important figure in Derek McInnes’ side.

The Gers endured a sluggish start to their league campaign, but three consecutive victories have lifted them into fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.