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Italian journalist Paolo Condo has hinted that there have been informal talks about what if Juventus want to sign Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade permanently.

Newcastle made the 24-year-old their record signing last summer when they brought him to St James’ Park, with Woltemade tasked with filling the void left by Alexander Isak.

The German enjoyed an encouraging start to life on Tyneside, initially producing performances that suggested the Magpies’ significant investment in him could pay off.

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However, Woltemade’s fortunes changed in the second half of the season, as he lost his starting spot under then-manager Eddie Howe and was even dropped back into a midfield role.

Several clubs emerged as potential suitors before the summer transfer window closed, with ambitions of luring Woltemade away from Tyneside.

Eventually, Juventus secured the striker on a season-long loan deal on deadline day, overcoming a late hijack attempt from a Bundesliga club.

Woltemade recently played his first game for Juventus against AC Milan, coming off the bench in the 76th minute.

Club played for Werder Bremen Elversberg Stuttgart Newcastle United Juventus Clubs Nick Woltemade has played for

Italian journalist Condo expressed his curiosity about seeing Woltemade in action for Juventus, describing the forward as an unusual player who possesses some excellent qualities, but also has areas in his game that need improvement.

He backed Luciano Spalletti to get the best out of Woltemade, pointing to the Juventus boss’ record of developing players throughout his career.

Condo revealed that he spoke to Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali at the Gran Gala del Calcio and believes there have been informal discussions about what if the Bianconeri wanted to keep him.

There is no purchase clause in the loan deal.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (via Tutto Juve), he said: “I’m curious to see Woltemade for at least part of the game because he’s a very unusual player who, in my opinion, has some excellent qualities but also some flaws.

“Spalletti is a coach who has improved many players during his career; he has turned caterpillars into butterflies.

“If he could manage to do that with Woltemade, I think Juventus would have added something significant.

“Also, at the Gran Gala del Calcio I spoke to Carnevali and I believe that, although it’s a straight loan, there were a few words exchanged about what could happen if Juventus wanted to keep him.

“I’m very curious. In my opinion, if Woltemade gets going, Juventus will improve — and not just against Milan.”

Woltemade will hope that his spell in Italy can reignite his career after an underwhelming campaign at St James’ Park.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Guglielmo Vicario, now Woltemade’s team-mate, has admitted that he is eager to see the striker make a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like impact in Serie A with Juventus.

A former Germany youth coach who has worked with the 24-year-old also backed the striker to make an impact during his spell at Juventus.