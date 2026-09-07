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Commentator Adam Pope believes James Justin retained his place in the Leeds United team at the weekend because of his ability to perform hybrid roles.

Justin joined Leeds during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Leicester City, signing a four-year contract with the Whites.

The defender is naturally a full-back, but his ability to play in multiple positions has made him an important player in Daniel Farke’s system.

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This season, he has started all of Leeds’ Premier League games so far and has also scored against Nottingham Forest, helping the Whites win 2-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup.

He was again picked in the starting lineup away at Brighton at the weekend, keeping Jaka Bijol on the bench.

Pope highlighted Justin retaining his place in the team, pointing to the defender’s ability to operate in a hybrid role as a key reason for his continued selection.

The commentator explained that the 28-year-old can effectively cover the right centre-back, wing-back and winger roles, giving the team greater tactical flexibility and allowing him to remain in the side.

Speaking on Leeds United: Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (14:11), he said: “The other interesting thing I think was James Justin being, obviously keeping his place.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“But it’s, and that was largely because as well, he can do the road a hybrid role, the sort of right centre-back, wing-back winger sort of thing.

“So that was largely why I think as well, why he stayed in the team, because he could do that.”

Following Joe Rodon’s injury, which has ruled him out for ten weeks, Farke will hope Justin stays fit and can carry his form into the upcoming games.

Bijol however will be keen to force his way back into the side.

Meanwhile, Leeds are set to miss out on Diogo Leite, as the defender is poised to join Serie A side Lazio as a free agent.

The Whites had been chasing the Portuguese defender for a while and he would have offered extra depth, especially with Farke’s three-centre-back system.