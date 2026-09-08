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Fixture: Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Bolton Wanderers for tonight’s Championship clash at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

West Ham are now starting to show signs of settling down to life in the Championship and Nuno will be encouraged by recent results and performances.

A comfortable 3-0 win over Derby County last time out built on a 4-2 thrashing of Wolves and puts West Ham perfectly placed to make it three league wins on the spin tonight.

One former Derby star noted quite clearly the reality of the quality on display from West Ham in what was a good review of the Hammers standing out at Championship level.

Nuno is pleased with pressure for spots in the team, with a wealth of options available for the Portuguese to pick from.

Bolton arrive on the back of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall, but rather than dread taking on West Ham, the Trotters camp are eyeing a chance to bounce back.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Bolton Wanderers this evening is Mads Hermansen, while at the back, Nuno goes with Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Ollie Scarles.

The engine room battle will be key and West Ham go with Arne Engels, Mohamadou Kante and Divine Mukasa, while Jarrod Bowen and Edvin Austbo support Pablo.

Nuno can shake up his West Ham lineup vs Bolton Wanderers by turning to his bench if needed and options available to the Portuguese tonight include Joel Piroe and Manor Solomon.

West Ham United Lineup vs Bolton Wanderers

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles, Engels, Kante, Mukasa, Bowen, Austbo, Pablo

Substitutes: Herrick, Morato, Piroe, Solomon, Adama, Lamadrid, Veltman, Orford, Ajala