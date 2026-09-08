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Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard is targeting a repeat of his side’s impressive display against Leeds United Under-21s as they prepare to host Newcastle United Under-21s tonight.

The Magpies are set to make their second appearance in the National League Cup, with Boreham Wood awaiting them in their latest assignment.

The Tyneside’s Under-21s outfit began their campaign on the wrong footing, suffering a 5-3 defeat to Tamworth in their opening fixture.

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They will now be looking to put that setback behind them and produce a response, although Boreham Wood enter the contest with considerable momentum after their emphatic victory over Leeds.

The Wood swept aside the young Whites 5-2 and will now be looking to reproduce the same attacking authority when Newcastle arrive.

Garrard stressed that Boreham Wood want to replicate the attacking display that saw them score five times against Leeds, while fielding a strong side as they look to build on that performance and maintain their current run.

He also pointed to another midweek fixture on home soil, describing the chance to face Newcastle as a great occasion.

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The boss also highlighted it as an opportunity for his side to test themselves against Premier League opposition and assess the quality of players they come up against.

Garrard said on Boreham Wood TV (1:24): “We played Leeds last time round, we registered five goals, and we want more of the same tomorrow night.

“We’ll be a strong side tomorrow night; we want to go out and back up what we did against Leeds, and continue this run we are on.”

Garrard then reflected on the chance to pit his side against Newcastle United Under-21s: “Tuesday night under the lights; I love it at home on a midweek fixture.

“We are playing Newcastle – how mad is that?

“It’s a lovely opportunity for us to go and pit our wits against the Premier League side, and see what they have to offer in terms of personnel.”

Leeds Under-21s will also be seeking a response after their opening defeat as they take on Solihull Moors in their next National League Cup outing.

Meanwhile, at senior level, the Whites face a sizeable assignment on Wednesday night as they travel to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea in the EFL Cup – match preview here.

Newcastle will face Millwall in the EFL Cup as they look to progress further in the competition.