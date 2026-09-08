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Derby County midfielder David Ozoh has offered a positive view amid the Rams’ slow start, drawing on last season’s turnaround and highlighting the squad’s growing cohesion.

The Rams are reeling from a heavy defeat at the hands of West Ham United, who ran out 3-0 winners at the London Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

Ozoh, who only completed a permanent return to Pride Park from Crystal Palace last week after spending the previous two seasons on loan, was handed a run-out against the Irons.

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The defeat marked Derby’s third loss of the campaign, with just one win and one draw to their name otherwise, leaving them 20th in the table.

Ozoh acknowledged that the Rams have not enjoyed the strongest of starts this season but called for calm, pointing to last season as an example of how their fortunes can change as a campaign progresses.

He explained that the squad are still finding their rhythm and learning each other’s playing styles, while highlighting the positive signs he felt were evident in their display against West Ham.

Ozoh told RamsTV (4:14): “I was here last season when we didn’t start too great and this season as well, it’s not been the greatest of starts, but I urge everyone to be calm because I’ve been in this position before and you’ve seen how we started and how we ended last season.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“We’re all gelling, we’re all trying to learn each other’s play styles and stuff

“So I think there’s some good signs against a top team [West Ham], so yes.”

Last season, John Eustace also had to navigate a sluggish start to the campaign, managing just one win from his opening five games before steering the Rams back on course to an eighth-place finish, leaving them within touching distance of the playoff places.

The 21-year-old had already caught the eye of Adrian Clarke last season, with the former winger expressing his admiration for the midfielder, while a former Rams captain also praised the understanding he forged with Bobby Clark last term.

Derby County will be hoping history repeats itself when they welcome West Brom to Pride Park on Wednesday night, with Eustace’s side looking to put their slow start firmly behind them.