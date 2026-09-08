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Commentator Adam Pope believes Leeds United will have ‘no fear’ for the rest of the EFL Cup if they can come through the test on Wednesday night against Chelsea – match preview here.

Back in May, Daniel Farke stressed the challenges that usually come in a second season after promotion, with the need to build on what was learned and avoid any regression.

The early signs this season indicate the Whites are heading in the right direction, with their performances providing plenty of relief and renewed optimism for what lies ahead.

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The Peacocks have registered one victory and two draws from their opening three Premier League outings, placing them ninth in the table.

Leeds also came through an EFL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and their reward is Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the next round of the competition.

Pope feels if Leeds can go to the capital and beat Chelsea then they will have absolutely no fear no matter who they come up against in the latter rounds.

He also pointed to the all-round strength Chelsea possess this season, there could even be real belief of going all the way in the EFL Cup.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (25:19): “I think if Leeds can get through this, if they do 2-2, and win on pens, then, which I’m not saying it is my prediction but that’d be great, then fear no one, they’re going to win it.

“I think Chelsea is such a strong outfit, all the way round this year, that if you can beat them on their own patch, then there’s no fear.”

Leeds met Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup last season and found themselves dumped out of the competition by the Blues.

The clash though was close, with Chelsea winning just 1-0.

Whether Farke will unleash Jean-Matteo Bahoya for his Leeds debut is yet to be clear, with the Frenchman having remained on the bench against Brighton.

Farke has already indicated that Bahoya will require time to find his feet, with the German boss prepared to exercise patience as the Frenchman develops.