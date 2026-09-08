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Fixture: Millwall vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Matthias Jaissle has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Millwall for this evening’s EFL Cup third round clash at the Den.

Newcastle have enjoyed a bright start under the young German boss following a summer rebuild which saw real youth added, though there remain concerns over a lack of experience given the departures suffered.

The signing of Belgium winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo before the transfer window shut was a boost and he was named on the bench at the weekend against Bournemouth.

Fernandez-Pardo was brought on off the bench just after the hour mark as Newcastle played out a 2-2 draw with the Cherries.

Progress in the EFL Cup, which Newcastle won under Eddie Howe, would keep the feel-good factor going, but the assignment tonight is not easy.

Millwall have shown quality under Alex Neil and beat Bolton Wanderers 4-0 in the Championship at the weekend, meaning they will not be lacking for confidence.

The two clubs last met all the way back in 1993, when Newcastle grabbed a 2-1 win in the capital.

The Magpies will start as strong favourites to grab another win tonight and progress in the EFL Cup.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Millwall this evening is Lukas Hornicek, who has a four in front of him of Amar Dedic, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

The centre of the park could see some feisty challenges and Jaissle trusts in Joe Willock, Nico Gonzalez and Jacob Ramsey, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Yoane Wissa.

If the German boss needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions then he has options to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Millwall from the bench and these include Fernandez-Pardo and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Millwall

Hornicek, Dedic, Botman, Schar, Hall, Gonzalez, Willock, Ramsey, Barnes, Murphy, Wissa

Substitutes: Pope, Livramento, Bamba, Thiaw, Steur, Toure, Elanga, Fernandez-Pardo, Miley