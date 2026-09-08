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Besiktas president Serdal Adali has revealed that Newcastle United came to the decision to block the departure of Joe Willock following their clash against Liverpool.

The 27-year-old entered the summer with just one year remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, naturally leaving his future open to speculation during the transfer window.

The midfielder’s agent subsequently put him forward to Besiktas for a potential deal, opening the possibility of a move to Turkey’ Super Lig.

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The Turkish outfit brought in some high-profile names during the summer, including Leandro Trossard from Arsenal, while Willock appeared to be another ambitious addition within their sights.

There were even suggestions that the Englishman was on the brink of joining Besiktas as a potential deal moved quickly.

However, the proposed move failed to materialise, leaving the midfielder to remain part of Matthias Jaissle’s plans at Newcastle.

Adali revealed that after Willock scored just a minute into his appearance against Liverpool, Newcastle contacted Besiktas and informed them that they had closed the door on the Englishman’s departure.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

He admitted the decision came as a surprise to the Turkish outfit, although there was little they could do about it.

Adali was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Fanatik : “Joe Willock scored a goal just one minute after coming on in their match against Liverpool in the first week of the Premier League.

“After the match, Newcastle called and said, ‘we’re not selling Willock.’

“It was a very surprising development for us, but there was nothing we could do.”

Whether Besiktas will revive their pursuit of Willock in the winter window remains unclear, although there are indications that the midfielder could continue his association with the Magpies through a contract extension.

Willock has so far occupied a regular role under Jaissle, marking a notable change from his situation in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade, who left Tyneside on a temporary deal for Juventus on deadline day, could yet turn his loan spell in Turin into a permanent stay, with informal discussions already having taken place about what might happen if Juventus want to keep him, though as things stand the deal is a straight loan.