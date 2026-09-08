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Former Celtic flop Maryan Shved, who is currently on the books of Shakhtar Donetsk, could get the chance to join Jagiellonia Bialystok, who knocked Rangers out of the Europa League, if he terminates his contract with the Ukrainian club.

Shved joined Celtic in January 2019 from his boyhood club Karpaty Lviv, but he was immediately loaned back to the Ukrainian club for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

The winger failed to establish himself with the Scottish giants and made only three appearances for Celtic before joining Belgian side KV Mechelen in 2020.

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He eventually returned to his homeland of Ukraine in 2022 and joined Shakhtar Donetsk, where he has won multiple trophies.

The winger has made 54 appearances for the Ukrainian club so far, while scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

However, Shved has not been registered for league or cup competitions by Shakhtar Donetsk this season, suggesting he is out of favour at the club.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the former Celtic star could get an option to play in Poland.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to Polish outlet Goal.pl, Jagiellonia are willing to sign Shved, but the player would have to terminate his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk before the Polish side make a move for him.

Jagiellonia knocked Rangers out in the Europa League playoff round and are keen on signing players with experience, but they want to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer without any additional fees.

With Shved not registered by the Ukrainian side, the winger could look to terminate his contract to secure playing minutes.

One former Celtic star moved to Poland earlier this summer, with Luis Palma completing a permanent move to Lech Poznan.

Meanwhile, Celtic have made a perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season and sit top of the table after winning all five of their games under Martin O’Neill.

O’Neill will want to continue that run on Wednesday evening when Celtic take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.