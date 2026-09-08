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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan midfielder Pape Matar Sarr could be in contention to make his debut for Italian giants Juventus at the weekend.

The Lilywhites signed Sarr in 2022, and the Senegal international went on to make 141 appearances for the club during his time in north London.

Spurs have overhauled their midfield options, adding Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, while Conor Gallagher also joined during the January window, pushing the Senegalese down the pecking order.

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Tottenham eventually put the Senegal international up for sale this summer, a move that left the midfielder unhappy and prompted him to remove references to the club from his social media.

Galatasaray showed strong interest in bringing Sarr to Turkey, while Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Everton were also keen on the midfielder.

However, Juventus moved quickest to secure a deal, taking Sarr to Turin on an initial loan.

Sarr joined the Bianconeri on a season-long loan, with the move set to become permanent automatically if he makes appearances in more than half of Juventus’ matches.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The midfielder was praised for stepping out of his comfort zone to join Juventus, with the move also described as ‘interesting’.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a muscular injury he suffered before joining Juventus, which has delayed his debut.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Sarr could be in contention to make his debut at the weekend as the feeling is positive on his recovery from injury.

Juventus are due to travel to face Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

The Tottenham loanee will now be looking to improve his fitness and regain the rhythm needed to cope with the intensity manager Luciano Spalletti demands.

Another Spurs player on loan at Juventus is goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who has made a good start to his stint with the Bianconeri by keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Elsewhere, Kevin Danso, who was a surprise late exit from Tottenham and is currently on loan at Sunderland, has been praised by a former Black Cats defender.