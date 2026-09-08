Pete Norton/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens feels that Tottenham Hotspur talent Yusuf Akhamrich has the potential to become the best player in League One.

Winger Akhamrich has been working his way through the youth ranks at Tottenham and was sent out on loan to Bristol Rovers for the second half of last season.

This term, Tottenham have decided he needs another loan and he joined Leyton Orient for the campaign in the summer, with Wellens greeting him as someone who is ‘extremely talented’.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Moroccan winger has already made five League One appearances, scoring three goals and also providing an assist in the process.

When asked about the summer window, Wellens said he believes Akhamrich has the potential to become the best player in League One among the players who have played so far.

The O’s boss also lavished praise on forward Jaze Kabia, who has started the campaign brilliantly in his view.

Wellens told the club’s media (4:56): “I think Yusuf has got the potential to become the best player in the league.

“Kabs has started off really, really well, he’s got goals.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

“We can use him more, we can allow him to be more effective.”

The Leyton Orient boss also stressed that there is a connection between the players and the supporters, and he has got a good feeling about the squad.

“I have got a nice feel about the group; I have liked the connection between the fans, Tuesday, Saturday.

“New songs for Yusuf and Kabs, and hopefully more coming.”

Akhamrich has also received praise from former EFL star Adrian Clarke, with the Tottenham talent grabbing attention early doors.

Spurs will be keeping a close eye on how he does at Leyton Orient, amid the O’s being a regular haunt for Tottenham talents looking to improve.

Leyton Orient provided the first loan destination for Tottenham legend Harry Kane.