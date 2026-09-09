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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has admitted that Chelsea‘s Pedro Neto had Whites defender Gabriel Gudmundsson ‘on toast’ for the Blues’ sixth goal in their 6-3 win over Daniel Farke’s side.

Farke could have been forgiven for dreaming about who Leeds would be handed in the next round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night when he saw his side go 2-0 up at Stamford Bridge in the 48th minute.

A Chelsea penalty soon after though sounded the horn for a Blues onslaught as they overwhelmed Leeds and soon went 4-2 ahead.

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Even a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal to make it 4-3 was a mirage in terms of hope, as Chelsea then scored twice more to book a spot in the next round on the back of a 6-3 win.

Chelsea’s last goal came from Danny Welbeck, but it was Neto who did much good work as he took on Gudmundsson, who had been brought on to replace Melvin Bard in the 78th minute.

Newsome made no secret of the fact he feels Neto had Gudmundsson on toast, though reflected on how Chelsea were still lucky to score their sixth in stoppage time.

The Whites legend said on BBC Radio Leeds (9th September, 22:06): “It’s a tough one to take isn’t it?

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“Neto, absolutely has Gudmundsson on toast doesn’t he, with a little flick.

“And he’s nowhere near offside.

Goal l Chelsea 6-3 Leeds United l Danny Welbeck pic.twitter.com/F0OJkBFNql — Goals Highlights (@GoalsHighlight_) September 9, 2026

“Comes out to [Valentin] Barco, hits it with his left foot and it’s probably going to hit the corner flag.

“But Danny Welbeck gets in the way and redirects it, ‘keeper’s got no chance.”

Farke threw some fresh faces into the mix at Stamford Bridge as Michael Zetterer slotted in between the sticks and Melvin Bard operated at wing-back.

Zetterer found himself at fault for at least two Chelsea goals, possibly three, in a night to forget in goal.

Gudmundsson will be confident of reclaiming the left wing-back slot for Leeds’ next outing, which comes in the Premier League on Monday night against Newcastle United.

The Swedish left-back was floated as a summer transfer target for Chelsea in the recent window.