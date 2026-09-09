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Brazilian club Vasco da Gama are looking for Tottenham Hotspur to agree to accept a fee for Richarlison over a number of instalments to make the deal possible.

Richarlison joined Tottenham from fellow Premier League side Everton in 2022 for £60m, signing a five-year contract with Spurs.

The Brazilian striker eventually established himself as a reliable attacking outlet for the Lilywhites and finished as the club’s highest goalscorer last season.

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Following the arrival of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, the 29-year-old was widely expected to leave the N17 side, with Everton linked with a move to bring him back, but no deal was ultimately reached.

Turkish side Trabzonspor also showed an interest in signing the Brazilian forward as they looked to strengthen their attacking options following the arrival of Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

Richarlison was keen on a move to Turkey and had been putting pressure on Tottenham to approve a switch to the Turkish side.

Trazbonspor though were unable to strike an agreement with Tottenham before the Turkish window closed.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Richarlison has been left in limbo, but may still have a potential escape route from Tottenham in the coming days, as Vasco da Gama have been trying to take him back to Brazil.

According to Brazilian outlet Terra, Vasco da Gama have already seen Spurs rule out loaning Richarlison out and are now looking at other ways they can put together a deal to sign him.

It has been suggested that the Rio de Janeiro club would like to spread payments on a permanent deal over several instalments to make it more affordable.

How many years Vasco da Gama would like to spread the payments out over is unclear.

With Richarlison having no future at Tottenham, he is keen to make the switch to Vasco da Gama in the coming days.

Vasco da Gama consider that as potentially key to helping to convince Tottenham to make a complex deal one they can do.

The Brazilian club are though running out of time to complete the signing as the Brazilian transfer window shuts on Friday.