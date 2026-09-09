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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided his side’s injury update ahead of their EFL Cup clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight.

The Elland Road outfit have started their season fairly steadily, having begun with two wins against Nottingham Forest, one in the league and one in the EFL Cup.

The Yorkshire giants then drew back-to-back Premier League games against Brighton and Brentford.

Farke’s men are now set to take on a Chelsea side who have been clinical in front of goal but have a leaky backline; we have previewed the game here.

The German boss will now want to test his squad depth against the London club tonight, but he has some injury concerns.

Welsh central defender Joe Rodon will not be back until next month and Farke has given new boy Nico Elvedi plenty of game time already.

There was a concern about Daniel James, but he could be available to face the Blues following no negative scans for the Wales international.

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Farke stressed that he wants his side to be unpredictable and made it clear that he wants to rotate the squad.

“Joe Rodon, obviously long-term injury out”, the Whites boss said (3:38) in his press conference when he was asked about Leeds’ injury updates.

“Little question mark behind Daniel James. He reported during the warm-up at Brighton some issues with his back and also with his hamstring.

“Scan results were good, so it seems like no new injury. He just had an individual session yesterday. It was okay.

“We have two more sessions, one this afternoon and a light session tomorrow morning. If he comes through these two sessions, then he is hopefully available.

“So, I would say a little question mark, but I am carefully optimistic. All the others are ready.

“I trust my whole squad and there is always a chance also for changes.

“We even had changes on the first game days and, yes, we want to be difficult to predict and also flexible.

“There is also a chance right now to rotate a bit due to this relatively quick turnaround and of course, at this stage of the competition, we would perhaps rotate a bit more than we would do for a normal league game. That is quite normal.”

Last season, Chelsea did not have a good experience against Leeds, who picked up four points in two league games.

Farke is keen on continuing that, as he wants his players to show their DNA on the ball when they face Xabi Alonso’s men away from home tonight.