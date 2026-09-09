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Everton linked striker Anthony Martial is being considered by La Liga side Malaga after he was offered to them as an option.

French attacker Martial is currently a free agent after Mexican side Monterrey agreed to mutually terminate his contract this summer.

The forward joined Monterrey in September 2025, but his time at the club was heavily disrupted by injuries and a lack of form, and the 30-year-old could only make 20 appearances for the club, leading to the eventual termination of his contract.

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Martial burst onto the scene at Ligue 1 side Monaco, where he spent two seasons and attracted the attention of Manchester United.

The Red Devils secured the signature of the Frenchman in 2015 for £58m, making him the most expensive teenager in football history at the time.

And the fee was dubbed ‘nuts’ by an Arsenal legend.

The striker eventually left the club in 2024, marking the end of a nine-year stay in the Premier League, after much criticism of his performances at Old Trafford.

But the 30-year-old could be back in the Premier League, with Everton keen on signing him, amid their failure to bring in a new striker on deadline day.

Club played for Lyon Monaco Manchester United Sevilla AEK Athens Monterrey Clubs Anthony Martial has played for

Everton saw a move for Folarin Balogun collapse, while Manchester United blocked a loan move for Joshua Zirkzee.

Martial though could have options, with one of those in La Liga.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, La Liga side Malaga have been offered Martial and are thinking about it.

Following the departure of Beto to Fiorentina, Thierno Barry, who arrived this summer, is the only out-and-out centre-forward available to David Moyes.

The Toffees are still looking to strengthen their options for the striker department and Martial has emerged as an attractive option.

He is a free agent, allowing him to join now.

Everton made a move for Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham as their pursuit of Balogun began to collapse, but the forward was not interested in making the switch.

It remains to be seen if Everton make a serious push for Martial in the coming days.