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Former Leeds United first team coach and youth boss Mark Jackson has been appointed head coach of Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors.

Jackson, who was on the books at Elland Road as a player, joined Leeds as a coach in 2015, initially taking charge of the Under-15 and Under-16 development squads.

He was later promoted to head coach of the Under-18 squad, where he enjoyed great success, winning the Professional Development League title in 2018.

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Following his success with the Under-18 squad, he was promoted to head the Leeds Under-23 squad in September 2020.

Jackson’s work made a big impact at Leeds and Jesse Marsch drafted him in as a first team coach, while his approachability was hailed by then Whites star Sam Greenwood.

𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 The Sailors are pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Jackson as our new Head Coach, subject to employment visa approval. Welcome aboard, Coach 👋

#allhandsondeck #lioncitysailors pic.twitter.com/RPcxnwPgQo — Lion City Sailors (@lioncitysailors) September 9, 2026

Eventually, the 48-year-old left the Whites to join MK Dons marking the end of his seven-year managerial career with the Yorkshire club, and the club’s sporting director lauded him for his work at Leeds.

However, Jackson only had a brief spell with MK Dons, as the League One outfit sacked him in 2023, after he was unable to save the club from relegation to League Two.

Club managed Country MK Dons England Central Coast Mariners Australia Buriram United Thailand Lion City Sailors Singapore Clubs Mark Jackson has managed

The English manager then had a highly successful stint in the Australian League, where he guided the club to multiple trophies in his debut season.

Jackson’s stint in the Australian League enhanced his reputation and it was suggested he was ready to come back to England.

Now, Jackson is ready to start his new era in Singapore and has joined Lion City Sailors as their head coach.

Lion City Sailers won the Singapore Premier League last season and the pressure will be on Jackson to secure a repeat.

The 48-year-old manager has signed a contract until June 2027, following his tenure with Buriram United, where he led the Thailand club to an historic treble.

The former Leeds boss will hope that he can carry his recent success into his time with Lion City Sailors and push the club towards greater ambitions.