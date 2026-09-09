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Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has revealed how a little encouragement has helped him get the best out of Yang Hyun-jun at Celtic Park.

The 24-year-old has been on the books at Celtic Park since 2023, but the possibility of a departure emerged last year when a number of clubs developed an interest in the winger.

The South Korean remained at Parkhead, which proved to be the right decision as last season saw him produce his best output in Celtic colours.

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Yang has already shown signs that his form could carry into the current campaign as well, having netted for the Bhoys in each of his last two appearances.

However, the Hoops will now have to adjust their game plan for the next four games without the South Korean, as the winger is set to join up with his national team for Asian Games duty.

Those four fixtures include the eagerly anticipated double-header against Rangers, as well as Celtic’s Europa League opener, adding further weight to Yang’s absence.

Speaking about Yang, O’Neill praised the winger for his effectiveness in possession, highlighting his strong performances with the ball and the importance of the goals he has contributed to Celtic’s recent results.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

He also lauded Yang for the work he puts in without possession, describing the player’s efforts since his arrival as excellent and lifting the lid on what helped him get the most out of him.

O’Neill said at a press conference (5:24): “He will be a big miss for us. He’s playing exceptionally well for what he does with the ball.

“It’s terrific, he’s scored a couple of very important goals for us.

“And what he’s doing without the ball, I don’t think that anybody could question his work rate for the football club.

“He’s been great since I’ve come in here.

“I think he’s just responded to a bit of encouragement.

“He can definitely go past players, which is great, and he is the first one to work back.”

In Yang’s absence, O’Neill could hand Sebastian Tounekti a starting berth on the left flank.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow giants received a timely boost as Kasper Hogh and Kieran Tierney both returned to training after overcoming their respective injury setbacks.

Both could now be included in the matchday squad for tonight’s Scottish Premiership clash against St Johnstone.

Celtic will be eager to preserve their perfect league record so far, having won every match since the campaign got under way.