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Sweden coach Graham Potter has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski is edging closer to a return to the national team.

The 26-year-old recently resumed training with Spurs after a lengthy absence caused by a serious knee injury that kept him away from competitive action.

Kulusevski’s last appearance came in May last year, underlining the considerable length of his enforced absence.

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The injury also saw the Swede miss the major opportunity to represent his country at the World Cup in what would have been a major disappointment.

Sweden’s team doctor previously spoke about Kulusevski’s injury and the considerable difficulty involved in treating the problem.

When Kulusevski can make his return to match action remains uncertain, although the signs surrounding his recovery have grown increasingly encouraging, which will be a boost for Tottenham and Sweden.

Potter revealed that Kulusevski is nearing a return that could see him feature for Sweden, while expressing his admiration for how the attacking midfielder has handled his injury setback.

Club played for Atalanta Parma Juventus Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Dejan Kulusevski has played for

He also stressed that caution remains necessary and that Sweden must first speak with Kulusevski and Tottenham before making any decision over his involvement with the national team, while highlighting the Swede’s immense importance to the side and praising his world-class calibre.

Potter told Swedish outlet SVT Sport: “He’s very close actually.

“I’m so impressed with him, how he’s handled his injury.

“Of course we have to be careful with him.

“I hope he comes with us, but we have to talk to Dejan and Tottenham first.

“He is incredibly important to the team.

“We love him, his character and qualities.

“He is a world-class player and it helps enormously to have him around.”

Sweden have Nations League fixtures scheduled for this month and next, leaving it to be seen whether Kulusevski can recover in time to make his return to international duty.

Roberto De Zerbi has included the attacking midfielder in his Premier League squad for the season, signalling that Spurs are counting on him once he is back available.

Tottenham could certainly benefit from Kulusevski’s return, particularly given the difficulties they have encountered so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, despite his injury keeping him on the sidelines, speculation surrounding the Swede’s future continued, with Fiorentina having been linked with him during the summer window.