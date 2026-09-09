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Former Championship striker Cameron Jerome has acknowledged Wolves’ defensive frailties while offering encouragement in the form of an attack that looks sharp, with an abundance of attacking talent at their disposal.

The Old Gold are under new manager Cesar Peixoto this season and, after five matches at the helm, the Portuguese boss has suffered just one defeat.

The remaining four fixtures have yielded two wins and two draws for Wolves, giving Peixoto an encouraging start to life in Wolverhampton.

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The Molineux outfit have scored more than once in all five matches, netting 13 goals in total, with their biggest haul coming in a 4-1 victory over Stoke City last month.

That attacking threat has been matched by defensive vulnerability, though, with Wolves already conceding ten goals and Jose Sa yet to keep a clean sheet in the Championship this season.

Jerome acknowledged that Wolves’ defensive record remains a concern given the number of goals they have conceded, but pointed to a more positive picture at the other end of the pitch.

He suggested that the side look threatening going forward, highlighting the wealth of goals and attacking talent within their ranks while noting that it could make for an entertaining season for their supporters.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Jerome said on EFL All Access (15:30): “Defensively, you’d say it is a bit of a concern there in terms of the amount of goals they’ve conceded, but what I would say is, for once, Wolves do look threatening going forward.

“They look like they have an abundance of goals, an abundance of attacking talent within their ranks.

“So, look, it might be a sort of entertaining season to be a Wolverhampton fan.”

The Old Gold have a brief respite from midweek action next, with their next outing not coming until Sunday when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United.

Peixoto will be hoping for another strong showing against the Blades to extend Wolves’ unbeaten run to two games following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.