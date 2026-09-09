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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he wants his team to always be brave, while adding that the club’s DNA is to be on the ball.

The Whites have made a positive start to their second season back in the Premier League, with now greater expectations after their 14th place finish.

After three league games, Leeds are unbeaten and there are hopes they will steer well clear of the relegation battle and even potentially push for Europe.

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The Yorkshire club were active during the summer transfer window, particularly bolstering their defence.

Leeds secured the signatures of centre-backs Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi, as well as left-back Melvin Bard, to support Farke’s three-at-the-back system.

Leeds boss Farke explained that his side want to be brave when building from the back, with the aim of playing through the opposition press rather than simply going long.

He made it clear that he wants his side to be difficult to predict, with different approaches allowing them to adapt to the strengths of their opponents.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Farke stressed that keeping possession remains part of Leeds’ DNA, while making it clear that he wants his defensive players to be comfortable on the ball and capable of helping the team control games.

He said (8:52) in his pre-Chelsea EFL Cup press conference (match preview here): “In the build-up, we always want to be brave and if possible to break the pressing, also like to play football with many, many good team goals, also like beating the press and playing out from the back last season.

“Of course, with all the players that we have more or less, we can be also flexible. We have also very often a physical target player up front that we can be a bit more direct.

“We want to be hard to predict that we have more or less different approaches and once a team for example has very good centre-backs who are capable also like to dominate the aerial duels and makes sense also to build-up with more low passes and it’s also what we want to do.

“With players like Tarik Muharemovic or Nico Elvedi, we’re capable to do this because they have the strengths in their game.

“Once James Justin plays at the back we can do this and it’s always in our DNA that we want to be on the ball and it’s good when my defensive players are also capable to do this.”

Following Joe Rodon’s injury, which has ruled him out for ten weeks, Farke will hope that the rest of his defenders are able to maintain their form and fitness for the upcoming games.

Leeds are set to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the EFL Cup tonight.