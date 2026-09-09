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Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea for this evening’s EFL Cup tie at Stamford Bridge – match preview here.

The Whites saw off Nottingham Forest in the previous round of the competition and now have another big test, away at Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea.

It has been suggested that if they can beat Chelsea this evening then they would fear no one in the later rounds and Farke may then start to eye a real cup run.

Winning the EFL Cup may be seen as a realistic aim and it would give Leeds a route back into Europe without needing to worry about their Premier League placing.

Farke delivered his team news in the run up to the tie, with Joe Rodon looking at returning only after the international break, but the Leeds boss has been clear progress is the aim.

Chelsea themselves will have reasons to want to progress, with Alonso sure to remember what the EFL Cup did for Jose Mourinho during his first season in charge.

An early piece of silverware would be a massive boost for the Spaniard, especially with no European football this season at Chelsea.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea this evening is Michael Zetterer, while at the back Farke picks James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic and Jaka Bijol.

As the wing-backs in the system, Leeds have Melvin Bard and Daniel James.

Midfield is sure to be a key battleground and Farke fields Ethan Ampadu and Sean Longstaff, while Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson support Lukas Nmecha.

There are a host of options on the bench for Farke to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea if needed and they include James Trafford, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach.

Leeds United Lineup vs Chelsea

Zetterer, Bard, Justin, Muharemovic, Bijol, James, Ampadu, Longstaff, Wilson, Aaronson, Nmecha

Substitutes: Trafford, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Elvedi, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Bahoya, Calvert-Lewin