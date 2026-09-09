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Fixture: St Johnstone vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has selected his Celtic lineup vs St Johnstone for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash at McDiarmid Park.

With the transfer window now closed until January, O’Neill will have to make do with the squad he has, but Celtic have added a host of players for the veteran tactician to call upon.

It is though one of the existing cohort that has caught the eye recently, with good displays from attacker Yang Hyun-jun.

O’Neill has succeeded in getting the best out of Yang and recently claimed all he needed to do was to give the Korean some encouragement.

While O’Neill is humble about his impact, his ability to man-manage Yang to get the best out of him are again another demonstration that Celtic are in safe hands.

O’Neill now turns his attention towards Celtic picking up another three points away at St Johnstone this evening and cannot call upon Yang, who is now away with South Korea at the Asian Games in what is a big miss.

He admits he watched St Johnstone on the opening day of the season and was impressed with what he saw, as a result expecting to face a side that want to play football tonight.

St Johnstone have won their last two games at McDiarmid Park.

Sam Johnstone is in goal in the Celtic lineup vs St Johnstone tonight, while in defence O’Neill selects Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales.

Midfield will be a focus this evening and in the department, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Oliver Sorensen, with Hassan and Sebastian Tounetki supporting Kasper Hogh.

O’Neill may need to shake up his Celtic lineup vs St Johnstone at some point tonight and his options off the bench to do that include Joel van den Berg and Camilo Duran.

Celtic Lineup vs St Johnstone

Johnstone, Donovan, Murray, Trusty, Scales, McGregor, Baur, Sorensen, Hassan, Tounekti, Hogh

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Lotomba, Nygren, Duran, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mheuka, Van den Berg, Forrest, Tierney