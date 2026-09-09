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Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Derek McInnes has selected his Rangers lineup vs St Mirren for tonight’s Scottish Premiership game under the lights at Ibrox – match preview here.

The former Aberdeen boss has seen Rangers’ results pick up in the Scottish Premiership, something which gives him a degree of breathing space.

There have still been blows though, notably losing Lawrence Shankland to an injury which could keep him out for up to four months.

McInnes will need Rangers’ other strikers to step up and defender Dujon Sterling has expressed his hope they can.

Ryan Naderi and Kevin Kelsy look the most likely to have to shoulder the burden, with Bojan Miovski having struggled to make any real impact at Ibrox.

Asking Kelsy to hit the ground running so soon into his Rangers career has been dubbed less than ideal, but the Gers forked out nearly £10m to take him from the MLS and with that fee come real expectations.

While Rangers are behind St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership table, they have already comfortably beaten the Buddies this season, in the Scottish League Cup.

St Mirren are also without Rangers loan star Paul Nsio.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs St Mirren tonight is Ivor Pandur, while at the back McInnes picks Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olwethu Makhanya and James Penrice.

Midfield sees Rangers play Nicolas Raskin and Dan Neil, while new boy Badredine Bouanani starts.

Djeidi Gassama also plays, while Kevin Kelsy and Ryan Naderi provide the striking options.

If McInnes needs to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs St Mirren then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Kim Min-su and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs St Mirren

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Neil, Raskin, Bouanani, Gassama, Kelsy, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, McCrorie, Godfrey, Dragojevic, Devlin, Chukwuani, Curtis, Kim, Miovski