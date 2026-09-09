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Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is being considered by Besiktas as an alternative to Rangers star Nicolas Raskin, who they failed to sign during the summer transfer window.

Raskin is no stranger to transfer speculation and, after featuring in Belgium’s World Cup campaign, once again attracted suitors looking to prise him away from Govan.

Before the tournament, Serie A duo Atalanta and Bologna had registered their interest, while La Liga side Real Betis were also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

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After the summer showpiece, Besiktas emerged as the frontrunners for his signature, with it having been claimed a deal was basically agreed, only for that to turn out to be wrong and the decision to keep Raskin was backed by a former Ger.

Raskin, however, remains on the radar of the Turkish outfit, who are expected to revive their interest in the 25-year-old during the winter window.

While their pursuit of the Belgian has not faded, another midfielder plying his trade in the British Isles has now appeared on the Black Eagles’ radar.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Nottingham Forest midfielder Sangare has emerged as an alternative option for Besiktas should their pursuit of Raskin prove unsuccessful.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Turkish giants are set to weigh up the respective transfer fees and conditions for both players, with manager Vincenzo Italiano having the final say.

Should the technical committee approve the move, Besiktas could even push to bring in both midfielders.

The Ivory Coast international started 25 Premier League matches last season, missing five while away on international duty, and still managed to register four goal contributions.

Unlike Raskin, however, Sangare has an additional year remaining on his contract, with his current deal running until 2029, making it a tougher proposition for Besiktas to prise him away from the City Ground.

Sangare has featured just once this season due to a calf injury, while the Belgian has already made six appearances for Rangers.

It remains to be seen whether Besiktas will face competition for either midfielder and, more importantly, whether Rangers and Nottingham Forest will be willing to part with their respective midfielders midway through the season.