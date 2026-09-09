Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Rangers defender Dujon Sterling has admitted he hopes that other strikers in the squad can step up in the absence of Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti.

The Light Blues have endured a turbulent start to the new season, as they were knocked out of the Europa League and then the Conference League in the qualifying rounds.

However, Rangers have been able to stabilise their Scottish Premiership campaign by winning their last three league games on the spin under Derek McInnes.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Despite finding league form, the Gers face another headache as they have lost two of their key players to injury early on in the season.

Chermiti suffered an ACL injury in August, which ruled him out for a significant period of time and now they have lost their captain Shankland, who suffered a serious hamstring tear in the 1-0 victory against Motherwell on Saturday.

Shankland could be out for up to four months in what is a huge blow.

Now the responsibility in the attacking department falls on the shoulders of Ryan Naderi, who was signed during the winter transfer window, and Kevin Kelsy, who joined on deadline day.

Rangers defender Sterling revealed that playing at right-back consistently since the start of the season has helped him settle into the position, with the regularity allowing his body to adapt.

Striker option Ryan Naderi Youssef Chermiti Lawrence Shankland Kevin Kelsy Bojan Miovski Rangers’ striking options

Sterling admitted that it is disappointing to lose Shankland and Chermiti to injury, but believes the club have enough reinforcements to cope with their absence, while backing Naderi, who is in good form, and hoping Kelsy can also perform well this season.

Speaking in a press conference, he said: “I have been playing right-back since the start of the season, and staying in one position does help, and your body gets used to that. Overall, I am in a good place.

“It is upsetting that Lawrence and Youssef are both out, but we have reinforcements.

“Ryan is on good form currently, and we hope Kevin will do well also this season.”

Naderi joined the Ibrox outfit in February from German club Hansa Rostock for £4.7m, with the move driven by now former boss Danny Rohl.

Kelsy joined the Gers on deadline day from MLS outfit Portland Timbers on a four-year contract, with the deal also including an option to extend his stay for a further year.

A former Rangers star has warned Kelsy that he ‘will have to step up’ in Shankland’s absence, even if that is not ideal given the early stage of his Ibrox career.

The Light Blues are set to face St. Mirren at Ibrox tonight – match preview here – where McInnes will hope that the other forwards can step up and help the club secure all three points.