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Leeds United teenage talent Freddie Lane has revealed that his time with the first team has helped him develop key attributes after scoring twice against Solihull Moors.

In June, Lane signed his first professional contract with Leeds, keeping him at Thorp Arch until next summer.

He was subsequently included in Daniel Farke’s squad for the pre-season tour of America, where he trained alongside the first-team players despite not featuring.

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On Tuesday night, the 18-year-old wing-back stole the spotlight for the Whites in their National League Cup clash against Solihull Moors, scoring twice as Leeds edged a 3-2 victory.

Lane reflected positively on his progress, revealing that he put in the work during the off-season to return in good shape and maintain his fitness.

He also underlined the value of his time with the first team, explaining how training alongside the senior players each day allowed him to learn from their key attributes and develop different areas of his own game.

The 18-year-old said on the club’s official website: “Yeah, it has been good!

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“It has been tough, I have worked off-season to make sure I come back in good shape and remain fit.

“And then going away with the first team, I learnt a lot being around them every day.

“I learnt a lot of key attributes, seeing what they do, and then I have tried to develop my own game in different ways.

“It has all come together tonight!”

Last season, Lane made ten Premier League 2 appearances after an injury-hit campaign and will be hoping to build on that under Scott Gardner.

He has already featured twice in Premier League 2 this season, contributing to Leeds’ current 14th-place position in the table.

The teenager will be hoping for a breakthrough campaign that can open the door to more first-team opportunities and bring him closer to the senior involvement he will be targeting.