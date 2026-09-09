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Italian outfit Avellino president Angelo D’Agostino has revealed that former Everton star James Rodriguez’s willingness to join them came as a surprise, with the club set to make a decision soon over a potential deal.

The 35-year-old arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2020 from Real Madrid in what at the time looked like a major, major coup for the Toffees, reuniting with then boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The midfielder quickly made his mark in the Premier League, finding the net six times and supplying five assists in 23 appearances during his first season in England.

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However, Ancelotti’s departure at the end of that campaign opened the door for Rafael Benitez, whose arrival altered Rodriguez’s situation at Goodison Park.

The Colombian soon realised he was no longer part of Benitez’s plans and ultimately decided the time had come to seek a fresh chapter elsewhere.

Qatari side Al-Rayyan subsequently welcomed the midfielder to their ranks, bringing his brief spell on Merseyside to a close after just one season.

Since then, Rodriguez has continued to move between clubs, with his latest stop coming at Minnesota United in the MLS.

Statistic Number Games 26 Goals 6 PL goals 6 James Rodriguez at Everton

The Colombian left Minnesota United during the summer and is now available as a free agent, with several clubs having expressed interest in securing his services.

Italy could now be the setting for the next stage of Rodriguez’s career, with the midfielder in negotiations with Avellino over a possible deal.

D’Agostino revealed that the club are still assessing whether to pursue Rodriguez, explaining that the Colombian had previously been unavailable when they initially asked about him before they moved for Walid Cheddira, while his renewed availability has now caught them off guard.

The supremo also stressed that Avellino are weighing the financial outlay against whether Rodriguez can be properly utilised, with his potential playing time particularly important given the change in formation, while also pointing out that the move must have a real need rather than simply being a marketing exercise.

He also highlighted that they already know Rodriguez’s value and what signing him would mean, but they are still taking time to reach a decision, which will come quickly.

D’Agostino told Tutto Avellino (via Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web): “What is Avellino doing now? We’re evaluating, we’re thinking about it.

“When we asked for him, he wasn’t available, then we closed down Cheddira, so today he’s caught us off guard too.

“We’re evaluating what to do. Beyond the financial outlay, we need to see if he’s a player we can use.

“We want to know if he’ll get playing time, otherwise there’s no point in continuing, given the change in formation.

“Obviously, it could be a marketing ploy, but we’re playing football here. Today, his openness surprised us too, but now we’ll see.

“We’re evaluating, maybe even with the manager.

“When can it happen? We have to close or abandon the idea in two or three days at most; it will be concluded soon.

“We know the boy’s value, which is why I said we’re thinking about it. We know what it means to sign him, so we’re evaluating it right now.”

Whether Rodriguez and Avellino can reach an agreement over the move will become clear very soon.

If such a move materialises, it would be Rodriguez’s first taste of Italian football, while his arrival could provide Avellino with another experienced figure as they pursue a route into Serie A.

Meanwhile, Everton have made a positive start to their Premier League campaign, navigating their first three matches without defeat.

The Toffees now face a trip to north London on Saturday, with Tottenham Hotspur awaiting them in their next Premier League assignment.