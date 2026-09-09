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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has defender Whites goalkeeper James Trafford after he was seen laughing with Chelsea players following the Whites’ 6-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute through Tarik Muharemovic, who got on the end of a Harry Wilson corner at the back post and headed into the back of the net.

Leeds held the lead into half-time, with Chelsea then making a number of substitutions, but it was the Whites who scored again, only three minutes into the second half.

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It was Brenden Aaronson with a powerful shot, after being found by Lukas Nmecha, who applied the finish to make it 2-0.

Chelsea then were handed a penalty after Daniel James ran into Pep Chavarria and Cole Palmer converted from the spot to halve the deficit.

The Blues then picked up the pace and it was Palmer again, in the 55th minute, who levelled matters even though his shot was a slow one, as it beat Michael Zetterer in the Leeds’ goal.

Pedro Neto then put Chelsea ahead on the hour mark as his low, curled effort found the far corner, with Zetterer not even managing to dive to stop it.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Chelsea grabbed a fourth through Danny Welbeck, Zetterer again at fault as the ball slipped through him, before Leeds pulled one back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There was still time for more goals and Valentin Barco (80th minute) and Danny Welbeck (94th minute), ensured it finished 6-3 to Chelsea, who booked their spot in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Trafford was on the bench throughout, with Daniel Farke handing backup goalkeeper Zetterer his chance and Newsome is sure the German shot-stopper will be feeling he should have done better.

He said on BBC Radio Leeds (9th September, 22:03): “I think the goals we conceded are just really sloppy goals.

“I know it’s Zetterer’s debut, but I am pretty sure he’s going to be unhappy with at least two, if not three, of them.”

Trafford saw his former Manchester City team-mates Palmer and Morgan Rogers after the final whistle and was spotted laughing and joking with them.

It did not go unnoticed, with a number of Leeds fans unhappy, but Newsome came to Trafford’s defence.

Newsome said (22:24): “Does it make a huge amount of difference, really?

“He might have gone over to say hello and they’ve said something really funny to him and he’s got to laugh. They might have took the mickey out of him and he’s got to laugh.

“But then he gets pilloried for it.

“You don’t know what was said, in what context it was in.

“If you went and asked him are you bothered, of course he is bothered.”

Leeds will now have to wait until the FA Cup for their next chance at a cup run and whether Zetterer is given another chance between the sticks remains to be seen.